Penix logged a sub-4.6-second 40-yard dash at University of Washington's pro day on Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Penix turning in a solid 40 time is welcome news for his draft prospects, as some decision-makers around the NFL may have held concerns about his speed, especially after he declined to run a 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Across 15 games last season, Penix only rushed for eight yards on 35 attempts, and he dealt with a pair of torn ACLs during his collegiate tenure. Penix has already completed medical exams with all 32 NFL teams, and he has pre-draft visits lined up with the Giants, Falcons, Raiders, Broncos and Steelers already. It wouldn't be surprising to see Penix come off the board in the first two rounds come April.