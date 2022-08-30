The Browns will waive Harley on Tuesday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.
Harley impressed during training camp when several receivers went down with injuries, and he was used as a returner during preseason action. The Browns would be very interested in adding him to the practice squad, if Harley clears waivers. His dismissal suggests sixth-round draft pick Michael Woods (hamstring) will make the team and possibly be ready to go for Week 1 against Carolina. The Browns also have hybrid running back/receiver Demetric Felton to fill out the depth chart at wideout.