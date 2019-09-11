Nate Brooks: Heads to practice squad
Brooks signed with the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Brooks spent time with the Cardinals during the offseason. He could be called up at some point this season if the Patriots require depth or a contributor on special teams.
