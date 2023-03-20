The Ravens have hosted Agholor on a free-agent visit, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

In 16 games with the Patriots last season, Agholor logged 31 catches on 53 targets for 362 yards and two TDs, while working in a wideout corps that also featured Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. If Agholor catches on with the Ravens, however, there could be a more clear path to volume for the 2015 first-rounder, given the team's need to bolster its depth behind top returning WRs Rashod Bateman (foot) and Devin Duvernay (foot).