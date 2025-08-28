The Falcons signed Nash to the practice squad Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Nash put together a 12/136/0 statline across three preseason games. He wasn't able to crack the Falcons' 53-man roster, but the undrafted rookie out of San Jose State remain in the organization as part of the team's practice squad. Nash is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster should the Falcons require depth at wide receiver.