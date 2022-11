Sciba was cut from the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Sciba filled in for Chris Boswell in Week 8 while he was out due to a groin injury. connecting on both of his field-goal attempts. With the team coming off a Week 9 bye, it appears Boswell may be ready to return Sunday against the Saints, since the team is letting Sciba go.