Vannett reverted to Minnesota's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Vannett was elevated ahead of Sunday's win over Detroit and started alongside T.J. Hockenson, logging 27 of Minnesota's 62 offensive snaps. He didn't get any targets but did work ahead of Ben Yurosek (17 offensive snaps) as the Vikings' No. 2 tight end behind Hockenson. Josh Oliver (foot) didn't suit up Sunday but may be able to return in Week 10 against Baltimore, which would potentially prevent Vannett from getting elevated again.