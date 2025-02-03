Hampton has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, Jordan Reid of ESPN reports.

Hampton claimed the lead job in North Carolina's backfield in 2023, seizing the lead job from Elijah Green after serving as the No. 2 back behind Green in 2022. Hampton would go on to register back-to-back 1,500-yard rushing campaigns for the Tar Heels, amassing 1,660 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2024. While Hampton will avoid excess tread on his tires by leaving the college ranks after just three seasons, he did total 282 and 319 touches over the last pair of campaigns, amassing a combined 67 grabs for 595 yards and three scores in addition to his rushing prowess. He grades out as a solid rusher and receiver, per PFF, but his pass blocking may need a little work at the next level. Even so, he is among the candidates to be the second back off the board behind Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.