Packers' Aaron Banks: Active for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks (neck) is active for Saturday night's game against the Ravens, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Banks seems to have suffered a setback Friday after being downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game, but the left guard will ultimately be able to suit up. The 28-year-old has not missed a game since Week 4, and will keep his start streak intact for Week 17.
