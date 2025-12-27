default-cbs-image
Banks (neck) is active for Saturday night's game against the Ravens, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Banks seems to have suffered a setback Friday after being downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game, but the left guard will ultimately be able to suit up. The 28-year-old has not missed a game since Week 4, and will keep his start streak intact for Week 17.

