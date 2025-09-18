Packers' Aaron Banks: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Banks played in Week 1 but was sidelined Thursday against Washington. Though his practice status will be worth monitoring the rest of the week, Banks has said he'll be ready to suit up in Week 3 against Cleveland, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
