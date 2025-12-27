Packers' Aaron Banks: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green Bay downgraded Banks (neck) to questionable for Saturday's game versus the Ravens.
Banks didn't have any designation on the Packers' final injury report of the week Thursday, but it's possible he suffered some setback during the day Friday. If he can't suit up in Week 17, Donovan Jennings may have to step in at left guard against a Baltimore defense that's struggled to rush the passer in 2025.
