Carlson made two of three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-3 victory over the Rams.

The eight points Carlson put on the board tied his season high and were the most he has recorded since Week 1. He could have a few scoring opportunities again in Week 10 facing a Pittsburgh team that has allowed opposing kickers to attempt at least three field goals six times in eight games this season. However, he will head into that contest ranked 30th among placekickers with 48 points.