Packers' Anthony Belton: Tending to ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Belton (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Belton has missed three straight games due to the ankle injury and was able to practice in limited fashion all week leading up to Green Bay's Week 7 matchup. He has a realistic chance to return in Week 8 against Pittsburgh, though his status remains unclear.
