Packers' Anthony Belton: Set for return to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Belton (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Belton opened the week as a limited participant Wednesday, but he now appears to be set to return to action in Week 8. The offensive lineman has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, and he'll likely operate in a depth role behind Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom (back) on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
