Packers' Anthony Belton: Inactive for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Belton (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Belton logged three limited practices ahead of Sunday's game after missing both Week 5 and Week 6 with an ankle injury, but ultimately will not be active against the Cardinals.
