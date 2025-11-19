McManus (right quadriceps) practiced fully Wednesday.

After kicking in last Friday's practice, McManus showed up at team facilities Saturday with tightness in his right quad, which spurred the Packers to add him to the injury report as doubtful for this past Sunday's game at the Giants. He eventually was inactive and ceded placekicking duties to Lucas Havrisik, the latter of whom made one of three point-after tries without attempting a field goal. With McManus seemingly in good health as Green Bay begins Week 12 prep, he's poised to return to action Sunday against the Vikings, but how he feels as the week goes on likely will be the determining factor.