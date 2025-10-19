McManus (right quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game in Arizona, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

McManus thus will miss his second contest in a row due to the right quadriceps that he tweaked at the beginning of Week 6 prep. In McManus' stead, Lucas Havrisik will fill again after striking true on both field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries during last Sunday's win against the Bengals. McManus' next opportunity for game action is next Sunday's road matchup with the Steelers.