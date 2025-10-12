McManus (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

McManus tweaked his right quadriceps at Wednesday's practice and went down as a limited participant on all three of the Packers' Week 6 injury reports. The Packers held tryouts for kickers Greg Joseph and Lucas Havrisik on Friday, and the team signed the latter to the active roster Saturday as insurance in the event McManus couldn't go this weekend. Now that McManus has been confirmed to be unavailable, he'll hand off placekicking duties to Havrisik for at least one contest.