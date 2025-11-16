McManus (right quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Giants, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

McManus avoided the Packers' Week 11 injury report entirely for the first time since before the team's Week 5 bye until he was added to it Saturday as doubtful due to a lingering right quadriceps issue. According to Jason Wilde of Channel3000.com, McManus kicked during Friday's practice and then reported tightness in the quad when he showed up at Green Bay's facility Saturday, prompting the aforementioned move. Now that McManus is confirmed to be unavailable Sunday, he'll yield his duties to Lucas Havrisik, and now there's the question of if the former will miss time beyond this weekend.