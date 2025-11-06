Packers' Brandon McManus: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McManus (right quadriceps) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Three days removed from coach Matt LaFleur giving McManus a vote of confidence as the Packers' placekicker, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, McManus had no practice limitations for the first time since tweaking his right quad during Week 6 prep. Since sitting out Weeks 6 and 7, McManus hasn't exactly been crisp, making four of seven field-goal attempts and all four point-after tries. The Packers still have two kickers on their active roster -- also, Lucas Havrisik -- but it appears McManus will log a third consecutive appearance Monday against the Eagles.
More News
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Receives commitment from coach•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Costly missed field goal in loss•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Gets back to full Thursday•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Limited Wednesday•