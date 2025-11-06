McManus (right quadriceps) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Three days removed from coach Matt LaFleur giving McManus a vote of confidence as the Packers' placekicker, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, McManus had no practice limitations for the first time since tweaking his right quad during Week 6 prep. Since sitting out Weeks 6 and 7, McManus hasn't exactly been crisp, making four of seven field-goal attempts and all four point-after tries. The Packers still have two kickers on their active roster -- also, Lucas Havrisik -- but it appears McManus will log a third consecutive appearance Monday against the Eagles.