McManus made a 32-yard field goal and all four extra points he attempted in Thursday's 34-31 loss to the Lions.
McManus made every kick he got up for the fourth time in as many chances and for the sixth time in seven appearances with the Packers. He and Green Bay will next face a Seattle team that allowed opponents to convert just six field goals over the five games leading up to its Week 14 matchup with the Cardinals.
