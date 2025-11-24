Packers' Brandon McManus: Perfect in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McManus made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his point-after tries during the Packers' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
McManus was cleared to return Sunday from a one-game absence due to a right quadriceps injury. His kicking power wasn't tested all too much in his return, with his 40-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter being his longest attempt of the day. McManus is now 14-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 18-for-19 on extra-point tries over eight regular-season games.
More News
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Back in action in Week 12•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Inactive Sunday, as expected•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Now doubtful for Sunday•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Misses desperation kick during MNF•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Set to kick in Week 10•