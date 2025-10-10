McManus (right quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

McManus showed up on Green Bay's first Week 6 practice report Wednesday as limited due to a right quad injury, and he maintained that activity level through Friday. During a media session Thursday, he said "I plan on playing" against Cincinnati, but his status now won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. McManus added that the "tug" he felt in his quad Wednesday "felt very similar to when I had a quad-type deal in 2022," but he ended up taking the rest of that week off and handled placekicking duties on the ensuing Sunday. If there ends up being any doubt about McManus' status from a Packers perspective, the team may elevate Mark McNamee from the practice squad Saturday. If that doesn't occur, though, McManus should be good to go this weekend.