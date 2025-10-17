McManus (right quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

McManus didn't practice this week due to the right quad that he tweaked during last Wednesday's session and sidelined him this past Sunday against the Bengals, but Green Bay is keeping the door ajar for the 34-year-old to be available this weekend. Speaking of, McManus said Thursday, "Am I feeling better? Yes. And it's kind of a similar process of what we're game planning to try to get up to." The Packers have a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, and if McManus is included among the team's inactives about 90 minutes prior, Lucas Havrisik will handle placekicking duties for a second consecutive contest.