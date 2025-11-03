Head coach Matt LaFleur said that he plans to stick with McManus as the Packers' placekicker for Monday's game against the Eagles, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Since returning to action Week 8 after missing two straight games due to a quadriceps injury, McManus has struggled to return to top form. After missing a pair of field-goal attempts in the Packers' Week 8 victory over the Steelers, he had a costlier miss from 43 yards early in the third quarter of this past Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers. Though LaFleur acknowledged that McManus is still not 100 percent healthy, the Packers have been comfortable from what they've seen from the veteran kicker in practices over the past two weeks to make him available on game days. Provided he comes through with another solid week of practice, McManus looks like he'll be handling kicking duties for a third straight game Monday.