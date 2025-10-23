McManus (right quadriceps) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

During the open portion of Thursday's session, McManus was suited up to kick, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, which clearly came to pass. Afterward, McManus told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, "I was happy with where my leg was at and the pain with it. The power was there and the accuracy, so it was a positive day." This marks McManus' first official on-field work since Week 6 prep, when he initially tweaked his right quad, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to put an end to a two-game absence Sunday in Pittsburgh. Lucas Havrisik is on hand for placekicking duties in the event McManus requires more time to recover.