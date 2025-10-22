McManus (right quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

McManus thus has been a DNP on four consecutive injury reports due to the right quad that he tweaked in practice on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Until he logs at least a limited practice again, he appears to be in danger of missing a third straight contest Sunday at Pittsburgh. Considering how well fill-in kicker Lucas Havrisik has fared in place of McManus -- 4-for-4 on FGAs, 6-for-6 on PATs -- the Packers have the luxury of patience as it pertains to McManus' recovery.