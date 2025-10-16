McManus (right quadriceps) was a non-participant at practice Thursday.

McManus already has missed one game due to the right quad that he pulled in practice last Wednesday, but coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of USA Today on Thursday that he's "day-to-day" and may "potentially" be able to kick on game day without practicing. McManus has one more chance to do so this week before Friday's injury report could include a ruling on his status for Sunday's contest in Arizona. Lucas Havrisik is available in the event McManus isn't able to go this weekend.