McManus went 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Sunday night's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

McManus made his return to action after missing two games with a right quadriceps injury. The kicker appeared to be a little rusty in the first half, leaving a 57-yard field-goal attempt short before missing a 44-yarder wide left as time expired in the second quarter. McManus was able to rebound after the break, connecting on field goals from 28 and 25 yards in the fourth quarter. On the year, he's now gone 9-for-13 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while also making 14 of 15 extra-point attempts over five contests.