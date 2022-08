Etling completed six of eight passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason opener against the 49ers. He also ran the ball four times for 18 yards.

Etling suited up for the Packers for the first time and guided the offense effectively in the second half of Friday's contest. Despite the quality debut, Etling remains firmly behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love on the depth chart, and he has only a slim chance to snag a roster spot if both remain healthy.