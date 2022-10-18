Campbell recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets.
Campbell continues to play nearly every defensive snap for Green Bay and has totaled 49 tackles through six games. After his breakout 2021 campaign, the veteran linebacker has struggled with consistency and already has twice as many missed tackles this year as he did last season, per Pro Football Focus.
