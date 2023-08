DuBose was targeted four times and caught two passes for 27 yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason loss to the Patriots.

DuBose did not suit up for Green Bay's preseason opener while working his way back from an unspecified injury, but he was able to take the field in his team's second exhibition contest and make a mark. DuBose will have one more chance to show what he can do in a game setting before the Packers decide whether or not to break camp with him on the roster.