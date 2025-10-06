Monk (hamstring) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year pro from Duke missed Green Bay's first four games this season due to a hamstring injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return to the field. Monk now has 21 days to be added to the Packers' active roster before reverting to IR, and he'll likely play a reserve role on the offensive line this season.