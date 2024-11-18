Bullard recorded eight total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Bears.

Despite logging his second-lowest defensive snap share (72 percent) of the season Sunday, Bullard finished as one of Green Bay's top tacklers, trailing Xavier McKinney and Carrington Valentine, who each posted nine stops. The 2024 second-round pick from Georgia is off to a strong start through the first 10 games of his rookie campaign, having recorded 59 total tackles and one pass defended while primarily playing in the slot. He's expected to continue improving as he adapts to his new position throughout the season.