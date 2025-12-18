Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Questionable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Enagbare (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Enagbare was a new addition to Thursday's injury report with a surprise illness. The defensive end's ability to play Saturday will hinge on his immune system. The 25-year-old will likely be able to overcome the illness in time for Saturday's divisional tilt. If the illness is too much, Arron Mosby may see increased reps as a rotational defensive end.
