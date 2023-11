Heath caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Chargers.

Heath hardly stood out in Week 11, but he did tally his most snaps since Week 1 and recorded the first reception of his career. The rookie has surpassed fellow wideout Samori Toure at the bottom of on the depth chart and heads into Week 12 as Green Bay's No. 5 option at the wide receiver spot.