Packers' MarShawn Lloyd: Not ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Lloyd continues to progress in his recovery from a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve to open the season. He has been limited in practice since being designated to return from IR on Dec. 1 and is not quite ready to make his 2025 regular-season debut, which leaves Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks as the top backfield depth options behind Josh Jacobs (knee). Lloyd's next opportunity to suit up is Week 16 against the Bears on Saturday, Dec. 20.
