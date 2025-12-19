The Packers placed Lloyd (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Lloyd temporarily came off injured reserve Wednesday, but will now return to IR to keep the 24-year-old eligible to return for the playoffs. Emmanuel Wilson is the only fully healthy running back for the Packers heading into Week 16 against the Bears, as Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle) and Christ Brooks (chest) are both questionable for Saturday night.