Walker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers are locked in for the NFC's seventh seed heading into the postseason, so Walker will be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale while others will likely operate under a snap count. His absence gives both Ty'Ron Hopper and Jamon Dumas-Johnson more opportunities to log snaps on defense in Week 18. Walker will end the 2025 regular season with a career-high 128 tackles (58 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses across 14 games.