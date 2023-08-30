Coach Matt LaFleur declined to comment on Doubs' hamstring injury after the wideout missed practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

LaFleur suggested that reporters hoping to know more might have to wait until next Wednesday when the first round of official injury reports comes out. Doubs caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks of the preseason, but he missed the final exhibition this past weekend and now is absent from practice 11 days before the season opener. The second-year pro has been expected to start the year as Green Bay's No. 2 WR -- a role he could lose to second-round pick Jayden Reed if the rookie outplays him early in the season or Doubs simply isn't available.