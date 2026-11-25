Glover (shoulder) is officially questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rams, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Glover appeared on Green Bay's injury report Monday with a shoulder issue, and it seems like he's truly questionable for Week 12. With starters Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Kevin Zeitler (triceps) also questionable, the Packers might be playing with a makeshift offensive line against a stout Rams defense Wednesday, though if Zeitler is able to go, Glover could shift to a backup role.