Smith recorded two tackles, a sack and forced fumble across 35 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Titans.
Smith was dealing with several injuries heading into the contest, as he was nursing ankle, thumb and neck ailments. However, the veteran was able to suit up and record his 12.5 sack of the year.
