Panthers' AJ Dillon: Impresses in HOF Game

Dillon rushed three times for 18 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for 18 yards in the Panthers' 33-30 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Dillon's first three touches came in consecutive fashion early in the second quarter, as he rattled off his 18-yard reception and then gained four yards on his first run of the night. The veteran back followed it up with a one-yard touchdown run on the next play, and his final rush attempt of the night resulted in a game-long 13-yard run to start the following possession. Dillon was the second back in the game behind Trevor Etienne, and the former will look to continue making a strong impression in the Panthers' second preseason game on the road against the Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15.