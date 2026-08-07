Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Panthers' AJ Dillon: Impresses in HOF Game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Dillon rushed three times for 18 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for 18 yards in the Panthers' 33-30 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Dillon's first three touches came in consecutive fashion early in the second quarter, as he rattled off his 18-yard reception and then gained four yards on his first run of the night. The veteran back followed it up with a one-yard touchdown run on the next play, and his final rush attempt of the night resulted in a game-long 13-yard run to start the following possession. Dillon was the second back in the game behind Trevor Etienne, and the former will look to continue making a strong impression in the Panthers' second preseason game on the road against the Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!