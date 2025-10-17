Evans (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

Evans missed the Panthers' Week 6 win over the Cowboys and was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but he upgraded to a full session Friday and is now in line to play Sunday. The 26-year-old corner from Missouri has played 57 total snaps (50 on special teams, seven on defense) through five appearances this season, recording four total tackles.