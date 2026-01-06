Panthers' Bobby Brown: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (concussion) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Brown continues to work his way through the five-step concussion protocol. He'll need to resume practicing without restrictions and gain full medical clearance, including from an independent neurologist, in order to be eligible to suit up for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Rams.