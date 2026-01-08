Brown (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice

Brown entered the league's concussion protocol during the Panthers' Week 18 loss to the Buccaneers. His ability to practice in full is a good sign that he is progressing in his recovery, but Brown would not be allowed to play in Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams unless an independent neurologist were to clear him from the league's protocol. Thursday's injury report should provide clarity on Brown's chances of playing in the opening round of the NFC playoffs.