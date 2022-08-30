Saunders (quadriceps) returned one punt for 23 yards during the Panthers' preseason game Friday.
Saunders returned to the field just under three weeks after being sidelined with a quadriceps strain picked up in early August. The 25-year-old's participation just ahead of Carolina's final roster cuts Tuesday should help his chances to secure a spot over fellow special-teams returners Shi Smith and Andre Roberts.
