Saunders was waived by the Panthers on Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Saunders was competing against a crowded wide receiver room in Carolina for the chance to make it on its final 53-man roster. He ultimately came up short, which means he will need to look for a new opportunity elsewhere unless the team offers him a spot on its practice squad. The 26-year-old has been with the Panthers' organization since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021.