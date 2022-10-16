site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Cameron Erving: Ready to play
RotoWire Staff
Oct 16, 2022
Erving (groin) is active Sunday against the Rams.
Erving didn't pop up on the injury report until Friday when he logged a DNP. Despite the late week addition, which typically leads to an inactive, Erving will play and provide depth to the
Panthers offensive line Sunday.
