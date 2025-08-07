Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Dealing with groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cherelus left Wednesday's training camp practice with a groin injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Cherelus had been participating fully in training camp after spending the last three weeks of last season on injured reserve with a toe injury, but he seems to have suffered another bad stroke of injury luck. As long as he's sidelined, Jacoby Windmon projects to see increased reps at linebacker.
